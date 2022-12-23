Porirua and Blacktown set to celebrate Waitangi Day 2023

A delegation from Porirua’s sister city in Australia Blacktown will be participating the city’s Waitangi Day celebrations next year.

The Australians have a special performance planned and will join a stellar line-up of artists including multi award-winning singer-songwriter Rob Ruha, former Katchafire member Jamey Ferguson, The Voice Australia finalist Ella Monnery, opera from Ben Makisi, Kapa Haka group Ngā Uri o Whiti Te Rā and hip-hop crew Connect UE Dancers.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back in-person next year for this great event, as well as a special visiting delegation from Blacktown," says Porirua mayor Anita Baker.

The full day celebration will be held at Te Rauparaha Park with the intention of getting the community out and about in person after the previous event was held digitally because of Covid-19.

The event will also showcase activities for tamariki of all ages and the Pātaka Arts Museum will be open during the celebrations.

There will also be an opportunity to paddle on the Te-Awarua-o-Porirua thanks to Toa Waka Ama providing the free tour and there will be many food truck options to choose from to tame the hunger.

The event also aims for a zero waste with a focus on reuse and recycle.