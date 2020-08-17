Port of Tauranga workers require Covid-19 testing to rule out as a virus source

By Te Ao - Māori News

Workers at the Port of Tauranga are being tested for Coronavirus. A building has been made available at the port where eight nurses, admin and IT support are based to test Tauranga port workers who may have had contact with crew on ships.

This comes after the  Port of Tauranga issued a media release stating the port and maritime community was being targeted for testing to rule it out as a virus source. Everyone who has been at the Port of Tauranga since 11.59pm, Tuesday, July 21, is now required by law to get a test for Covid-19.

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories