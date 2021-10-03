Positive cases in Waikato

The Ministry of Health has been notified of two new positive Covid-19 community cases in Waikato.



One case is in Raglan and the other is in Hamilton East.



The case in Raglan is self-isolating at this stage and will be moved to a quarantine facility. The Waikato District Health Board is today carrying out further interviews with this person.



This case was tested on 1 October after feeling unwell. Their infectious period is determined to be from 27 September.



This person has three household contacts who are also isolating.



A pop-up testing centre will be operating at the Raglan Rugby Grounds car park on Cross Street from midday and anyone in Raglan with symptoms is urged to please get a test today.



The second case is a known contact of the Raglan case and was tested after becoming unwell. This person, who lives in Hamilton, was transferred safely to Waikato Hospital where they are being treated for Covid-19-related symptoms.



Their household contacts are currently self-isolating.



The testing centres at the Founders Theatre car park in Hamilton CBD will have additional capacity added today and a pop-up centre at the Claudelands Event Centre will be set up.

Anyone in Hamilton who has Covid-19 symptoms is asked to please get tested, and isolate until you receive your result.



There are also walk-in vaccinations available in Hamilton today at the super-site at Te Awa – The Base, as well as other sites around the city.



Potential links with both cases to the Auckland outbreak are being worked through.



A number of exposure events for both cases are in the process of being worked through by public health staff. Any that are locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website.