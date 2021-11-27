Positive Covid case in Kawerau

Four new cases are being reported today in the Bay of Plenty, including one case in Kawerau.

"The person based in Kawerau is a close contact of a previously confirmed case, and has been in isolation for the past week," the Ministry of Health said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"The DHB has also been working with local providers in Kawerau to provide more testing capacity for the town. Additional testing is available today until 6pm and again from 10 until 6 tomorrow at the Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Ron Hardie Recreation Centre carpark in Kawerau."

All four new Bay of Plenty cases have been linked to previously confirmed cases.

Death of a hospital patient

The ministry is also reporting the death of a patient in hospital in Auckland, saying "Our thoughts are with their whânau and friends at this very sad time."

"Sadly today we are reporting the death of a patient with Covid-19 at Auckland City Hospital.



"The patient, who was in their 80s, was admitted to hospital on 17 November."

New cases

The ministry says there are 145 new community cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa today. In addition to the Bay of Plenty cases, there are new cases in Auckland (127), Waikato (13) and Canterbury (1).

There are also two new Northland cases today, both in Ruakaka, which will be officially added to Sunday's case numbers as they were reported after the 9am cut-off today, the ministry said.

Six of the new Waikato cases are in Te Kūiti, three in Huntly, two in Hamilton, one in Te Kauwhata, and one in Ōtorohanga. "All are under investigation for links to previous cases."

Omicron variant

The ministry provided an update on the new Omicron variant, which is raising concerns internationally.

"Health officials are currently assessing the latest international information on the new B.1.1529 variant which the World Health Organization has named Omicron.



"This particular strain is in its infancy and as with any emerging developments to do with Covid-19 we are closely watching and monitoring evidence and countries’ responses."



The ministry said it was confident Omicron's impact could be minimised in Aotearoa. "We remain in a good position to minimise the impact of any new variants with isolation and routine testing of international arrivals."

Hospital

Seventy-seven people are in hospital, with 14 in North Shore, 28 in Middlemore, 31 in Auckland, three in Waikato and one in Rotorua.

Eight patients currently require intensive care or high dependency unit care - seven in Auckland and one person in Rotorua.