'Positive lines of enquiry' after victim critically injured in Auckland assault

Investigations continue into a serious assault in Wattle Downs, South Auckland on Wednesday evening.

Police say the victim of the assault remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery at Middlemore Hospital.

The incident, which occurred at 10:20 pm on Wednesday on Glenross Drive, is believed to have involved more than one offender.

"Police are following positive lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind while the circumstances of the incident and its motive are established."

Police are urging anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.