Possible home-made explosives found at Chartwell shopping centre, Hamilton

Update:

A cordon remains in place around the Chartwell Shopping Centre. This has been extended to include the Lynden Court area.

NZ Police released a statement saying there's a possibility two devices had already detonated before they were notified. They say no one was injured, but an ATM could have been damaged as a result.

Every care is being taken to ensure no further danger remains.

Initial Report:

A mall in Hamilton has been cordoned off as police guard an area at the Chartwell shopping centre.

What look to be home-made explosive devices were found there earlier today.

The New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team has been called in to help.

The roads - Hukanui Road, Lynden Court, and Comries Road - around Chartwell mall have been cordoned off.

Footage provided by Newshub shows explosive experts on the scene along with emergency services.