Postgraduates honoured with special awards based on tikanga

Michael Cugley is a Te Rito Journalism cadet.



A kaupapa which celebrates and encourages tikanga māori has finally held its graduation.

The Mind Lab & Tech Futures Lab is a kaupapa driven on building skills of postgraduate students and aiding them to incorporate tikanga Māori into the workplace.

Founder Frances Valintine says tikanga is an integral part of showing the values the programme displays.

“We think about how we share authentically the values we bring, and tikanga is a great value system to be able to bring into our education system.”

A majority of postgraduate students in this programme are of either Māori or Pacific Island descent and have worked tirelessly to complete their respective degrees.

Te Ara Kotihi was a special award ceremony as a part of the graduation, with each award being based under tikanga such as manaaki, rangatiratanga, ako, and pono, with each of the recipients having shown these values throughout their studies.

Family backing

One of the rangatiratanga recipients, Tovia Va’aelua, says that if it wasn’t for the support of his family he may have not been able to go back to study.

“At the age that I’m at going back to school to do my masters wasn’t ’I go off and enrol’. It was a conversation with my entire family because as with all of us it’s a community decision and a community affair. So it was important for me to actually get the support.”

Va’aelua is one of many students who have fulltime jobs and families to support.

Valintine says there is a real commitment among the students.

“So all the people here are typically professionals who are graduating from qualifications today but they’re working full time while they’re studying as well. So these are really committed people who are taking their profession to the next level.”

'Being celebrated'

Another recipient of the special Te Ara Kotihi awards was Lillian Bartlett. The Te Arawa and Te Whānau ā Apanui descendant says receiving this award is much more than just crossing the stage.

“Being acknowledged in a big way is really important for me to be seen and believed in by my kaimahi that I am not the things that society would say that Māori are. That we are too poor or too hori or we’re never gonna make it. There are too many disadvantages and it’s like that for our rangatahi, especially in Hawke’s Bay. That’s important to me and that’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot too, to celebrate Māori success and normalise it. ”

However, it was still an overwhelming experience for Bartlett.

“I’ve been quite teary in anticipation and, even before it had started, I could feel all the tears coming out because I think emotionally it’s a huge release being celebrated. As Māori being celebrated as a learner, being celebrated as being successful and to be seen as well. So, to be able to cross that threshold, I’ve got potential, I can do amazing things. It’s really freeing, liberating.”