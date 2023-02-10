Postponed hauora netball tournament to take place in Manurewa

A netball tournament like no other is due to take place tomorrow at the Manurewa Netball Courts in South Auckland tomorrow as Māori health workers attempt to break down barriers and promote healthier lifestyles.

The tournament is based on the traditional 'pā wars', or inter-marae sports festivals, with eight to 10 teams expected to partake.

Headed by Te Rūnanga o Aotearoa and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), the tournament had to reschedule due to the Auckland floods over the last couple of weeks.

But as NZNO representative Kathryn Chapman (Araukuku, Ngāti Tahinga, Ngāti Kaharau, Ngāi Tu) says, she hopes the event will also bring some much-needed uplifting for whānau and for those impacted directly by the floods.

“Because it’s been busy it was like, 'are we going to go ahead?' I think once the comms got out there, teams have been rolling in.



Get out there on the netball courts, e te whānau!

“In the last month the interest has boomed,” she says.

Health workplaces are being encouraged to enter their teams to strengthen their own whanaungatanga.

And whether anyone wants to have a place on the court or watch from the side, everyone is encouraged to join.

More than 100 spectators are expected to be at the event, and space is available for promotional tents for health and education organisations at no cost.