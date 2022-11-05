Pou usher in $15 million health centre build in Waikato

28 custom pou have been unveiled at the build site of the new $15 million Te Kohāo Health wellness and diagnostic centre in Enderley, Waikato. Photo / Sarah Sparks

No ordinary fence will awhi construction of the new $15 million wellness and diagnostic centre from Te Kohāo Health in Enderley (Papanui, Waikato), as construction gets underway in the coming weeks.

A team of five industrious carvers from Te Kōhao Health have custom made 28 Pou to stand tall marking out the Tennyson Road construction site ahead of earthworks officially starting.

Kaumatua and Board member, Koroneihana Cooper with Archbishop Emeritus, Tā David Moxon blessed and named the Pou in accordance with tikanga, Friday.

The kaupapa of having the Pou is so everyone visiting knows that this is a community project Te Kōhao Health Managing Director Lady Tureiti Moxon explained.

“It’s not Te Kōhao Health’s project, it’s the Enderley community’s project,”

“This is about living our tino rangatiratanga through strong, healthy, vibrant and prosperous whānau.” Moxon says.

The wellness and diagnostic centre will work alongside the dozens of services Te Kohāo services already offered to the community in the Waikato.

28 Pou have been unveiled and blessed at the new $15 Million Te Kohāo Health build site in Enderley, Waikato. Video / Te Kohāo Health

The goal is to further address inequality and offer Whānau Ora, mental health and addictions support to health services.

Head Carver Rei Mihaere, Pene Campbell, Steve Rankin, Wiremu Tonga, Ammon Tarawhiti, Hakopa Parker started carving back in September at Te Whare Maui in their dedicated carving studio.

Mihaere says the idea for the quantum of Pou that range in size from 2.4metres and 3metres at ground level came from the intention to bring the site back to a te ao Māori view.

“We thought we’d take a different approach from a typical construction fence. When you get here and see all the Pou lined up, it reminds you of a pā site,” he says.

“The majority of the neighbourhood here are whānau Māori, so we hope that they feel included. Many have been asking questions about what’s happening and saying “awesome”.”

Lady Tureiti Moxon alongside her mokopuna and Tā David Moxon at the blessing of 28 Pou at the new Te Kohāo Health build site in Enderley, Waikato. Photo / Sarah Sparks

Partners in the build include Kirikiriroa Marae, Pacific Radiology, Chibnall Buckell Team Architects, ECS Group surveyors, Condair Air Conditioning and Fiesst Electrical.

“We have been very blessed to have the wonderful support of philanthropic Trusts including The Bryant Trust that very generously granted of $1M, Trust Waikato that granted $2M and the Lottery Significant Fund that granted $5,651,821.00,” says Lady Tureiti

The project is yet to receive any central government funding.

“Everything here will be for our community and we’re working with Kāinga Ora, the community centre and whānau that live here,” Moxon says.

“No government funding has been received to date however we would like that."

Building and resource management consents have been secured, with the centre earmarked for completion by Christmas 2023.