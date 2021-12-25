Poukai go online to protect the orphaned and the destitute

For more than 100 years Horahora and Hinewai marae in Waikato, plus Kōkōhinau in Mataatua have held Poukai in their region but have chosen to forgo planned January and February meetings in person for the health of their people.

Since the 1880s, during the reign of King Tāwhiao, established Poukai "hei whaangai i te pouaru, te pani me te rawakore, (Ito feed the widowed, the bereaved and the destitute).

Marae affiliated to the Kīngitanga have been held together by traditions like the Poukai annually, with visits by the King, feasts and cultural performances.

Kingi Tūheitia Pōtatau te Tuawhitū's spokesman, Rāhui Papa, says the health and wellbeing of the people remain paramount. "The chance of contracting the virus is the main focus for those who maintain and guard the three marae, and the trustees of each marae have chosen to go online with their Poukai."

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 56 new Covid-19 community cases. The new cases are split between Auckland (42), Waikato (four), Bay of Plenty (10), Lakes District (two), and Taranaki (one). Rāhui says meeting in person has been shelved in favour of online.

Not the first pandemic

"Meeting in person is the major change to Poukai held in the new year. Each marae has discussed alternatives to meeting in person. Online provides a secondary response to the usual."

The current pandemic isn't the first time the Kīngitanga has had to navigate global pandemics.

Papa says the Kīngitanga has always been agile enough to navigate situations such as this.

"In 1885, Māori had just come through the smallpox pandemic. King Tāwhiao decreed that the survivors of that pandemic meet to ensure the overall well-being of the people."

Vaccine passports remain a contentious issue within Māoridom, and the Kīngitanga is no different. Under current orange light settings people can continue to do everyday activities. There are restrictions to limit the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable people. But people can go to work, school, gyms, church, restaurants, and many more places.

Against Poukai values

Most businesses can open, with no restrictions on numbers, if they choose to follow My Vaccine Pass requirements, and only allow people with My Vaccine Pass to enter. If they choose not to follow My Vaccine Pass requirements, there are limits on the number of people who can be in a venue at one time.

Papa says the traffic light system has been debated thoroughly. "We have discussed the traffic light system, those who are eligible, and those who aren't. We believe that the system goes against the values that Poukai were set up for originally."

The King's health has been a source of discussion recently, with Tūheitia having travelled to Taiwan to seek treatment for various ailments. Rāhui says while the king has been unwell, he has always maintained a keen interest in the health of his people.

"His health has improved, and he has seen various treatments that could possibly benefit the people. But his main focus has been the current pandemic, and how he can contribute to the overall wellbeing of not just those that are Kīngitanga but Māori in general."