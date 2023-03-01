Power back in Patoka after 15 days

Patoka was being powered by a generator run on fuel flown in by helicopter. Photo / RNZ / Soumya Bhamidipati

By Jonty Dine

Patoka was being powered by a generator run on fuel flown in by helicopter (file picture). Photo: RNZ / Soumya Bhamidipati

After what has been described as both the longest and shortest 15 days of their lives, residents of Patoka in Hawke's Bay finally have power restored.

Local farmer and community board member Isabelle Crawshaw said it had provided a desperately needed boost for the rural community.

"It is definitely a big up in Patoka at the moment which is amazing."

Crawshaw said she took a moment to enjoy having power finally restored.

"I just flicked the lights on and off for a bit and just enjoyed seeing them flicker. We had some friends over for dinner and it was amazing to be able to cook some proper food."

However, she was quick to reiterate that it was definitely not the end of the road for them out there.

Crawshaw said while power was a lovely treat, the isolation was still far from over following the destruction of the Rissington Bridge.

"We are still between three to six weeks away from road access but just being able to have that basic necessity of power restored to a lot of families out here is huge."

Slips and foliage block a one-way bridge in Rissington, Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied / Adam Hedley

Patoka was being powered by a generator run on fuel flown in by helicopter.

At full load the generator would give power to about 400 customers, using about 4000 litres of fuel a day.

"So being able to get bulk fuel in is still a massive issue because we've got no road access. We can't get any fuel tankers in here so we're so heavily reliant on helicopter support, Civil Defence, the army and the government to to keep the lights on."

Residents welcomed the generator solution, Crawshaw said.

"We really needed to give some good news knowing the bridge hasn't made a huge amount of progress."

Crawshaw relocated her two young daughters on day three of having no power but hoped to be reunited with them soon, possibly by boat.

"We will find a way."

-RNZ