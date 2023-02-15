Power, water and fuel running low in Tūranga - residents urged to restrict use

Residents in Te Tai Rāwhiti are being asked to limit water and power use, and a cap on fuel purchases has also been applied.

For the third day, the region remains cut off with no road access in or out of the district, and no internet or cellphone coverage. Cellphone coverage remains out and experts are working out options to restore access though there is no timeframe available.

Civil Defence said to keep the community informed 22,000 copies of the Gisborne Herald were printed today and were being delivered by volunteers to every letterbox around the city.

Water levels in the city’s reservoirs continue to drop as demand exceeds supply.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Ben Green says water use must be reduced.

“If we do not cut our water demand as a community, then our taps will run dry.

Cut water use

“Industry has been asked to stop all water use from today - that’s how serious it is.”

Many breaks have been identified along the city supply pipeline. Crews are making their way to the location but access is tricky. The backup Waipaoa supply will take a couple more days to kick in.

A $40 fuel limit was also set today at five petrol stations and it is cash-only at this stage. The five petrol stations are BP Kaiti, BP Makaraka, Challenge Gladstone Road, Z Gladstone Road and Mobile Portside.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed all schools are closed until Monday, February 20, and this will be reviewed on Monday.

Connecting local roads around the region at Tiniroto, Wharekopae and Waimata Valley are all closed at various locations, making access to pockets of the community impossible. Many bridges and approaches are washed out across the region.

Welfare is being coordinated for those who are isolated. Starlink mobile connections are keeping Civil Defence and emergency services online around the district.

'Challenging times'

Eftpos terminals have gone into some supermarkets as they reopen their doors today.

“We’d like to thank our community again for everything they’re doing, it’s making a difference as we all get through this together," Green says.

"It will be a few more days before we can restore access to our region and a lot longer to recover from this very severe weather event.

“These are challenging times, and we need to work together as a region.”

East Coast MP Kiri Allan attended a Civil Defence briefing this afternoon. She told the meeting thousands of people have contacted her Whakatāne office to say they are thinking of Te Tai Rāwhiti residents and sending aroha to the region.

Restricted power use

Eastland Network, which distributes electricity to the region, is at reduced capacity and asks residents to limit their power use to help maintain the level of supply.

There are 4,500 customers without power – including more than 1,600 customers in Wairoa.

There is no timeframe on when power can be restored to these people but it is Eastland's top priority.

Power has been restored to Gisborne city, including essential suppliers of food, fuel and health services; emergency services; and the police station.

Eastland is also running generators in Ruatorea, Te Araroa, Tokomaru Bay and Tolaga Bay townships to keep their power on.

There are also many major faults across Te Tai Rāwhiti, with poles and lines down due to floods, wind, trees and slips. Access is limited or impossible in many areas.

Eastland Network crews are assessing the damage as access allows, and planning a programme of repairs to undertake over coming days.

Communities have been asked to prepare for the possibility of several days with this limited level of power supply.