Pre-emptive state of emergency declared in American Samoa as volcanic activity continues

Manu'a Island Photo/wikicommons- Marshman

American Samoa governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga has declared a state of emergency in the South Pacific territory after visiting the Manu'a group of islands 110km east of the main island of Tutuila.

The governor's declaration came into effect last week following continued volcanic activity in the region.

Department of Homeland Security officials in American Samoa briefed Mauga on arrival, believing the tremors, first recorded on July 26, were not primarily caused by the Vailulu'u seamount, the territory's most active submarine volcano, but perhaps related to other volcanic activity in the Manu'a Islands region.

He says the facts and evidence that have been gathered so far have supported a compelling reason to prioritise the protection of life and property.

"By signing this executive order, I want to ensure that all local resources are made available to respond efficiently and effectively in case these eruptions worsen.

"I want to recognise and commend the first responders that are on the ground and have been standing by in Manu'a."



Governor Lemalu P.S mauga (4th from left) declared a state of emergency in American Samoa following weeks of volcanic activity. photo/AS Government

Mauga met with a village council on Ta'ū island, where the American Samoa government was called upon to act quickly.

"Our residents are in fear and have evacuated," Sao Nua of Ta'ū island says. "We want to know what the American Samoa government plans are for displaced villagers of Fitiuta, Ta'ū, and Faleāsao. We hear the loud booms and tremors throughout the night and feel our lives are in great danger."

Residents of Faleāsao on Ta'ū say they would need a consistent water supply on the mountainside, where there is currently none, to support evacuating further inland. The villages of Ofu and Olosega are concerned escape routes to higher ground aren't adequate.



Residents of the Manu'atele group in a meeting with American Samoa government officials. photo/AS Government

Mauga acknowledged the residents of Manu'a for proactively taking steps to ensure their safety in case a disaster were to occur.

"The last major volcanic eruption near Manu'a was dated back in the 1860s, before any of us or our parents and grandparents were alive. I commend you all for evacuating to higher ground; you have taken the proper precautions and reacted byprotecting your lives first.

"This has been a great opportunity to hear your concerns because, in Tutuila, we do not hear the booming sounds or feel the tremors as you do here in Manu'a.

"We will respond quickly to the immediate actions needed to ensure a swift and safe evacuation from coastal villages, villages with only one main road, and villages that need a good water source at evacuation sites."

The precautionary declaration of a state of emergency comes eight months after the Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami some 1000km south of Manu'a.

However, a retired Australian geologist who lives in Samoa, told the Samoan Observer the Manu'a volcano activity is not like that in Tonga but could still cause a tsunami if its crater collapsed.