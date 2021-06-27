Precautionary boil water notice issued for community in Kāpiti Coast

Kāpiti Coast District Council / Facebook

Nearly 300 residents in the Hautere/Te Horo community on the Kāpiti Coast are being advised to boil their tap water before use as a precautionary measure following the recent heavy rainfall.

Kāpiti Coast District Council spokesperson Sean Mallon said the heavy rainfall had made it harder for the treatment process to kill the micro-organisms in the water which could make the water unsafe to drink.

“Because of this, we are advising residents who access the Hautere/Te Horo public water supply to boil all water used for drinking, making up infant formula or ice, preparing food and cleaning teeth as a precautionary measure."

Mallon said several drops of bleach could be used by people unable to boil the water.

“If affected residents are unable to boil their water, they can treat it by adding 5 drops of plain, unscented household bleach to 1 litre of water and leaving it to stand for 30 minutes before drinking.

“Water should be boiled even if it already smells of chlorine when it comes out of the tap.”

The Council is advising anyone showing signs of illness to seek advice from their doctor or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The boil water notice is likely to be in place for about a week.