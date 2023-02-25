Premium Te Matatini seats snapped up by kapa haka fans

Photo / File

This year kapa haka enthusiasts spent more than $200 for a four-day entry to Te Matatini.

Maku Huata Ropitini is a passionate fan of all Te Arawa teams and says she and her whānau need the best seats to support and celebrate their kapa haka.

Huata Ropitini says whānau wanted her to join them in the general ticketed section but she believes the finest seats are reserved for the best kapa supporters.

“We had to get one of these seats - people call them the 'boujee' seats of Te Matatini. We got these seats to see and hear everything as clearly as possible.”

Iwi Te Whau is of Te Arawa, Mataatua and Tainui and has come to support all groups who have made the top 12 finalists today.

Te Whau says he wanted to purchase tickets above the general seating to be able to watch, listen and learn the wairua of all groups performing today.

“My top picks this year, who will win are third place, Ngā Tūmanako, Angitū and the first and final of all will definitely be one of our Te Arawa kapa.

"I am in support of everyone on that stage, it doesn't matter which Te Arawa team, we are all one whānau.”

Fifty years after its inception, we will find out who will be awarded the Ngāpō Pīmia Wehi Duncan McIntyre trophy, the overall winner's trophy of Te Matatini at 4:45pm.