Preserving kūmara knowledge using old connections at Te Puea Orchards

Tainui and Te Arawa gardeners are sharing traditional knowledge of kūmara in the hopes of helping each other reinvigorate their respective māra kai.

Kāhui Tua, a group of Huntly community gardeners and descendants of the late Te Puea Hērangi visited the Te Puea Orchards in Ngāti Pikiao recently.

The visits retraced the footsteps of Te Ariki Tapairu, who once lived in the gardens bearing her name.

“Today we are sharing knowledge in the hope that we can preserve it,” Kai Rotorua's Harina Rupapera said.

Kāhui Tua asked for this wānanga with Kai Rotorua, which has made sharing knowledge about food the backbone of its success, especially in local schools and community groups. Kāhui Tua has a well-established community garden in Huntly and provides fresh and healthy produce to its community.



Te Arawa and Waikato gardeners sharing knowledge about growing kūmara. Photo/file

“We are here to meet our connections to Te Puea Orchards and share information and ideas and learn how Te Arawa does gardens. Grow Māori kai for communities," said Hana Maipi, a supporter of Kāhui Tua.

Te Puea’s homestay is still on the farm today

Sir Āpirana Ngata and Princess Te Puea obtained the fertile farms of Ngāti Pikiao for teaching dairy farming to servicemen returning from world war two. Busloads of men were transported from Tainui to these farms to develop their skills, with the support of Te Puea who had a home on the farm.

“The whare is here and her bedroom is untouched and what we feel around this whenua is that of Te Puea and our koroua, Tā Apirana Ngata”, Kai Rotorua chairman Te Rangikaheke Kiri Pātea said.

Food prices in New Zealand increased 7.6% year-on-year in March 2022.

Kāhui Tua and Kai Rotorua believe a garden will help ease the costs for whānau.

Maipi said the goal is simple: “My hope is that we take the teachings of Te Puea and teach our generation to grow gardens and self-serve our needs, so we don’t become poor and feeble due to the troubles of Covid-19.”