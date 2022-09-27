Preserving reo crucial as climate change batters Tuvalu

Climate change continues to be a major risk for the island nation of Tuvalu, which means sustaining its language, te gana Tuvalu, both on home soil and in New Zealand Aotearoa, has never been more important, Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said.

Sio said the Tuvalu Auckland Community Trust and wider Tuvalu community had selected the Vaiaso o te Gana Tuvalu – Tuvalu Language Week 2022 – theme for this week (September 25 to October 1), Fakamautu ke mautakitaki te gagana Tuvalu mo te atafai, fakaaloalo mo te amanaiagina.

“This translates as, ‘Nurture with sustainability the Tuvalu language, with care, respect and dignity'.

“This theme also links to the 2022 Pacific Language Weeks' overarching topic of sustainability and the launch of the Unesco Decade of Indigenous languages; as well as the government’s Pacific languages strategy launched on Friday.”

“Of those residing in New Zealand, 48 percent use te gana Tuvalu; while 33 percent of New Zealand-born Tuvaluans can speak their own language.

“With a 4,653 strong population in New Zealand, it’s important to ensure the Tuvalu language, culture and identity continues to be sustainable in Aotearoa as well.”

Unique climate change challenges

Tuvalu consists of nine inhabited islands with a population of approximately 11,000. The importance of sustaining te gana Tuvalu is heightened by the unique challenges the planet’s fourth-smallest nation faces with climate change.

“I can think of lots of examples where Tuvaluan people come together to speak and utilise their language, through communal gatherings - fakaala, traditional forms of dancing - fatele, songs or pese, lotu and church,” Sio said.

“The time to act is now, not only in doing our bit to reduce the impact of climate change on our Pacific neighbours but also to support the language, culture and traditions of Tuvalu to ensure its people thrive.

“One way to do that is get involved in Tuvalu Language Week and immerse yourself in language learning through traditional dancing, songs, cooking, online videos, teachings, church services and youth activities.”

For activities this week visit the MPP website and the NZ Tuvalu Language Week Facebook page for more information and language resources on Tuvalu Language Week.