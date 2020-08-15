Price Gouging: 'Act responsibly' says Auckland Mayor

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff. Photo/File

Reports of price gouging in Auckland as the city remains in alert level 3 lockdown have led Mayor Phil Goff to urge businesses to act responsibly.

“I am concerned to hear reports of price gouging, especially for items that Aucklanders consider essential at the moment, like masks," Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said in a media statement Saturday morning.

“I am asking all businesses to act with integrity and to act responsibly when it comes to pricing as Auckland remains in level 3."

Mayor Goff acknowledged that similar problems had arisen when the country was in lockdown earlier this year.

“We had similar concerns during the last lockdown and it would be unfortunate to see a repeat this time around.

“I appreciate businesses are operating under difficult circumstances right now and many are going above and beyond to help their customers. But if a few act irresponsibly, this can taint the many.”

The mayor said Aucklanders worried about prices being inflated can contact the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment on pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz or go to pricewatch.consumerprotection.govt.nz/