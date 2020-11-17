Prime and Tirikatene named Labour's Māori caucus co-chairs

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime and Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene have been named as co-chairs of the Labour Māori caucus.

Prime says it's an honour to be leading Labour's strongest Māori caucus alongside her co-chair.

With over 60% of the Māori roll party voting Labour, the pair will have a big job in ensuring the Labour Māori manifesto is followed through.

Both Prime and Tirikatene have extensive experience working alongside their iwi. Rino has been the Labour MP for Te Tai Tonga since 2011.

Tirikatene says, “He's ready to get the work with his Labour done.”

This is another step forward for Prime after winning the Whangārei and Northland electorates in final results of the 2020 general election earlier this month.

“We have a lot of work programmes that our government wants to work on this term,” Tirikatene said.

Both look to strengthening Māori housing outcomes and the party's commitment to the Treaty and recognition of mātauranga Māori.

Tirikatene adds, “It’s really getting our team focussed on the mahi we have ahead.”