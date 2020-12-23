Principal of Wharekura vandalised with racist slurs calls for calm

The tumuaki of Te Wharekura o Arowhenua has called for calm after the South Island school was vandalised with racist graffiti.

Gary Davis released a statement today saying “Love will always overcome evil and what else should we be doing at this time of year?

Staff and students were shocked to see their school sign covered in red graffiti with racist degrading comments but the principal says Te Wharekura o Arowhenua is a kura Aho Matua and it remind us to extend love to everybody. If we can’t do that now, when should we?

“There is no way we can support or condone these sorts of degrading and racist comments, but I’m convinced that when this person gets over their personal hurt, they will realise the hurt they have caused to others.

“As our tipuna have said, let shame be the price they pay,” says Matua Gary, “but there is a lesson in this for all of us.

“If in time, they would like to come and see me or us, that would be great. If that happens, she will hear our hurt but more importantly, she will hear our love.

“It would be appropriate for them to clean up her mess also, but I’m quite happy to help them,” says Matua Gary.

The kura sign was not the only place the person targeted as several other places in Invercargill reported similar scrawlings.

A formal complaint has been lodged with Police who are continuing to investigate the incident.