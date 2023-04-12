Principals to welcome term two with more action in pay dispute

Primary and area school principals will be continuing industrial action when schools resume for the beginning of term two later this month, saying the government hasn't listened to their concerns.

They will operate a work ban from April 24, they say, until an offer is received from the Ministry of Education that addresses their concerns.

NZEI Te Riu Roa member principals cover the significant majority of all principals in primary and area schools. They voted for the latest round of action last week.

NZEI vice-president Ripeka Lessels told teaomāori.news the current work and pay conditions were simply not sustainable for schools.

"Kua roa nei mātou e kimi haere ana i tētahi huarahi tika kia whai oranga ai ngā tumuaki i roto i ngā taumahatanga o te wā kua utainahia kia runga i a mātou e te Tāhūhū o te Mātauranga. I roto i ngā e toru nei e kitea nei mātou i Aotearoa nei ko te mate kōwheori, ka taka mai ngā mahi whakahaere i te kura i roto i aua wā ki aua tumuaki.

(We have been searching for a way to look after our principals during the past few years when they've felt under the most pressure by the ministry. In the past three years we've endured Covid-19, like the rest of the country and have faced increased workloads in that time.)

No work out of hours

Lessels said that had included delivering care packs to the school community in isolation in addition to running their schools and filling in for teachers.

The work ban will include a pause on all work principals normally do with the ministry, including introducing or implementing any ministry initiative such as the curriculum refresh, or collecting or collating any information for the ministry.

It will also see principals refuse to carry out any work outside of normal school hours, with the exception of board meetings.

The work ban does not include liaising with Ministry of Education Learning Support specialist staff who support specific students, property staff or the rollout of the Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum which began this year.

Lynda Stuart, the negotiating team lead for primary principals, said the latest action, which follows the nationwide strike last month by kindergarten, primary and secondary school principals and teachers, wasn't something they wanted to do but felt necessary.

“We want to do our jobs and do our jobs well but we need things to change and we need that change now.”

'Refusing to listen'

Lessels, who is also the principal at Te Whatatau o Pūtauaki in Kawerau, says the only way for principals to achieve their demands is to stand together and have the support of their school communities. She denies the industrial action is politically motivated during an election year.

"He kore nō ngā māhunga o te Tāhūhū e paku tahuri mai ki a mātou. Me aha rā mātou o te kura? Kei reira ngā kaitōrangapū kei tēnā rohe, kei tēnā rohe, e tika ana me haere ki a rātou ki te kimi āwhina hei āwhina rā i a mātou engari kāore mātou i te pīrangi ki a tuku tēnei kaupapa ki reira. Engari ki te kore rātou e tahuri mai, me aha rā?"

(The heads of the ministry are refusing to listen to us. So what can we do? Yes, there are MPs and politicians in every part of the country, so sure we can go and approach them for support but we don't want to take it to that level just yet. But if we continue to be ignored, we might have no other option.)