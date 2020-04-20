Priorities for Govt's Māori Response Team - 7.30am Newsbreak

- There are currently 12 COVID-19 related-deaths in Aotearoa. The Ministry of Health announced in the last 24 hours that the death of a man in his 70s at home in Invercargill on Tuesday evening is now being confirmed as related to COVID-19.

- Later today, Government will decide whether the country will come out of Alert Level Four Lockdown on Thursday. Ministers will consider a range of information including criteria that Director-General of Health [Dr. Ashley Bloomfield] is satisfied that there is sufficient data from a range of sources - including testing and surveillance, public health experts, statisticians and modellers. This is to ensure reasonable certainty that undetected community transmission is unlikely.

- Depsite seeing a decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remains cautiously optimistic and adds that will look to continue to reduce risk and will consider forensic testing.

- Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta outlines what the priorities are for the Government's Māori response team moving forward.