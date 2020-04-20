Priorities for Govt's Māori Response Team - 7.30am Newsbreak

By Te Ao - Māori News

- There are currently 12 COVID-19 related-deaths in Aotearoa. The Ministry of Health announced in the last 24 hours that the death of a man in his 70s at home in Invercargill on Tuesday evening is now being confirmed as related to COVID-19. 

- Later today, Government will decide whether the country will come out of Alert Level Four Lockdown on Thursday. Ministers will consider a range of information including criteria that Director-General of Health [Dr. Ashley Bloomfield] is satisfied that there is sufficient data from a range of sources - including testing and surveillance, public health experts, statisticians and modellers. This is to ensure reasonable certainty that undetected community transmission is unlikely.

- Depsite seeing a decline in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern remains cautiously optimistic and adds that will look to continue to reduce risk and will consider forensic testing.  

- Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta outlines what the priorities are for the Government's Māori response team moving forward.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories