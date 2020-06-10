A privilege to be the first Māori guardian of the uniform - Ron Mark

The country's first Māori Defence Minister, Ron Mark, says it is a role he does not take lightly.

In an emotional moment on Tapatahi, Mark, a long-serving officer in the New Zealand Arm,y told Wena Harawira it was what motivated him in the ministerial role he has held since 2014.

"The privilege to be the first Māori to be a guardian of our people in uniform is not lost on me, and it's what drives me.

"I have seen many people over the years, seen missions poorly equipped, come home and not well treated, and I made a commitment to myself in my head, not on my watch!"

Mark served in the military for nearly 20 years and takes seriously concerns about the wellbeing of those who serve in the military.

"Please understand that is always foremost in my mind. We have not served our young people in uniform well in all instances in the past. I'd like to think these days we do."