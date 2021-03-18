Professor says colonial statues 'have no place in a modern state'

A prominent Māori academic has reignited the debate over the presence of colonial-era statues in Aotearoa.

In his recent column, Hirini Matunga, a professor of Māori and Indigenous development and Lincoln University, argues colonial statues in many of our towns and cities "project and glorify power, domination and colonial oppression."

Matunga says that they "have no place in a modern state, grappling with its colonial past and its impacts on the present."

Speaking to Te Ao Tapatahi this morning, Matunga was surprised, given the Black Lives Matter movement toppling colonial statues and statues of high-figure authorities around the world, that Aotearoa hasn't seen the same effect.



"I'm really surprised it hasn't taken a firmer grip in this country in the way that it has internationally, obviously as the result of the George Floyd murder," Hirini says.

"This issue will continue to arise every now and then depending on the current political situation and that's what I've really tried to project in my article. Our cities are still littered with colonial statues. They're really strong, visible symbols of oppression, dominance, colonial violence and racism.

"Walk through any public park or garden in this country, and they are there. I think they're just continually visible reminders of our past, and we don't need them.