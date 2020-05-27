Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested a four-day working week to stimulate our economy, in particular domestic tourism.
Professor Human Resource Management Jarrod Haar from Auckland University of Technology advocates the four day week and has researched the unique factors associated with Māori in the workplace.
Professor shares why four-day work week could benefit Māori
By Jessica Tyson
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested a four-day working week to stimulate our economy, in particular domestic tourism.