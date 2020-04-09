Programme that encourages whānau to smoke kai, not cigarettes

"Smoke Kai, not Ciggies" is a campaign run by Mike Pocklington (Ngāpuhi) and his team from Ready Steady Quit - a free service based in Auckland. The campaign aims to help clients avoid idleness during this lockdown period by providing them with weekly tutorials on how to smoke their own food at home.

“We look at it as being an easy vehicle to engage men and doing this smoke kai, it seems to be getting some traction, it's drawing people in," Pocklington says.

Source / Facebook

He says since lockdown - their team has had to resort to phone call sessions with their clients, which doesn’t always have the same effect as their usual processes.

“We are a face-to-face service. We go to people's homes. We meet them in their workplaces. We meet them in their community.

“There are things that we can pick up from working with somebody in their own setting and you can pick up things that are not mentioned or that are not seen over a phone call.”

The latest smoked kai tutorial. Source / Ready Steady Quit Facebook

With roughly half of their clients being Māori, the programme also caters for women with their “ready steady wāhine” initiative offering different activities to keep their clients busy such as poi making.

Pocklington says the activities help those on their smokefree journey to manage their cravings.

More tutorials are expected to be posted through the duration of the Lockdown. The Ready steady quit kaupapa only started 5 years ago and covers from Otāhūhū to Wellsford.