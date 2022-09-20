Progress continues on world-first wool wharenui

There are more than 700 wharenui throughout the motu, each with their own design and mana.

But one new wharenui has a rather unusual design.

Husband and wife duo Lissy Robinson-Cole (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu) and Rudi Robinson (Te Arawa, Ngāti Pāoa ki Tai) have been hard at work creating Wharenui Harikoa – the first wharenui to be made out of wool.

The project was revealed in March earlier this year and will feature poupou, tekoteko and tukutuku panels all in crochet form, just in time for Matariki next year.

Catching up with the colourful couple today on teaomāori.news, Robinson-Cole says it’s been “full steam ahead”, with roof and wall panels being worked on now.

“[We’ve] finished six poupou for the wharenui in preparation for our next exhibition of our pieces to date, so it has been full-on amazing mahi collaborating with all sorts of amazing and talented Māori artists.”

'Why not?'

The dimensions of the wharenui are nine metres long, 5.5 metres wide, and 4.2 metres high, with the tekoteko placing it at at six metres tall.

The ultimate pātai: Why crochet a wharenui? “Why not?” they both say.

“Ko Wharenui Harikoa he poro whaka hakoko, ko Uenuku tawhana ki te Rangi. Wharenui Harikoa is a refracting prism of Tūpuna-inspired light that shines across the sky like a rainbow.

“The whare is healing our intergenerational trauma as a deeply felt joy, one loop at a time, and connecting all people by igniting the joy globally. As you can tell, we have a global vision for all of our mahi,” Robinson says.

Robinson-Cole says they hope to bring nostalgia and warmth to people when they see the wharenui, as if they were made by nannies who used to crochet in their time.

“It’s like a tangible exercise of what we know to be true and in all the other realms that we exist in as Māori.”