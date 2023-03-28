Proposed cuts to grassroot council funding a major issue in Auckland

Some Auckland councillors and local board members are concerned critical community services are in line to be cut to plug a $295m shortfall in the Auckland Council's 2023-2024 budget.

The council has been hearing submissions on its proposed budget, with local boards expected to find $16 million in savings over that period.

Potential cuts to council spending include:

• $55 million from Auckland Council, on top of $30 million still required to meet the current 10-

year Budget 2021-2031 $90 million annual savings target;

• $25 million in savings or revenue increases from Auckland Transport;

• $27.5 million in savings or revenue increases from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited; and

• $5 million savings from Eke Panuku.

Councillor Alf Filipaina is concerned grassroots initiatives such as libraries and art centres such as Ngā Tohu o Uenuku in Māngere will feel the pinch of local board cuts.



Budget cuts are incoming - but at what cost?

Council staff to lose their jobs

"If the budget goes through, staff will be losing their jobs at the centre here, at our libraries, and at places that our community ends up going to. Staff are going to lose their jobs."

"People need to know the truth about it. That budget that they're talking about, the cause of things outside our control."

Other proposed cuts include reducing or stopping regional services such as community and education programmes, regional events, economic development, and other social services activities such as homelessness funding, community empowerment and funding for youth centres, to save $20 million.

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chairman Tauanu’u Nanai Nick Bakulich says his board is hardest hit and expected to save 5% of the $18 million budget. He says for areas like Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, that represents an enormous cut for things that help the community thrive.

"It's a very bleak budget and is certainly one we find very hard to accept. We are taking $1.2m out of community funding that's going to affect youth initiatives and older people who are involved in crafts, youth grant funding and sports initiatives."

Independent Māori Statutory Board deputy chair Tau Henare says while the council hasn't said which initiatives will be affected, cuts to funding Māori and Pasifika initiatives is an easy grab for the council, with events like Matariki, Kapa Haka festivals and other ethnic events in the firing line.

Māori the low-hanging fruit

"My view is, yes we have to pay, somebody's got to pay. But why should those never on top of the budget have to fork out?"

"It's like when you are looking for a peach on a tree, are you gonna go to the top of tree? Or are you gonna get the ones that are low hanging? That you can just walk on by and pick? Unfortunately, Māori are the low-hanging fruit."

Filipaina says while there has been a period of consultation, including a day just for Māori organisations, much more needs to be done.

"We have mana whenua engagement, they have 15 minutes and that's it. We need to reach out to our mātāwaka, so that needs improving."

Te Ao Mārama sought comment from mayor Wayne Brown. He replied: "Auckland Council has proposed to reduce local boards’ planned operating spending by 5 percent, and the planned operating spending for each local board differs due to a number of factors, including size, scale, population, and number of facilities."

Mayor impressed by Ngāti Pāoa

In response to the question of Māori engagement, he replied: "Last week’s Māori feedback session on the Annual Budget 2023/24 was attended by 13 members of the governing body, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Some of the councillors attended online.

“I can tell you that the views of Māori were very well received and appreciated by the governing body. Many of the groups that provided feedback showed a deep understanding of the challenges ahead, and I was particularly impressed by Ngāti Pāoa,” Mayor Brown said.

“While not all councillors were able to attend this feedback session, the views expressed by Māori will be captured in a report for all elected members to consider as they deliberate the proposed annual budget.

“This feedback session was one of several opportunities for Māori to have their say. I am confident in the approach taken by council staff to promote and support Māori engagement in public consultation on the annual budget, which began in January with a series of mana whenua workshops.”