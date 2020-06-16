Proposed Matariki Monday could foster domestic tourism - Peter Herewini

Whakarewarewa's Peter Herewini has started a petition to make 'Matariki Monday' an official public holiday.

A Mondayised Matariki public holiday could give Kiwis the time to explore the motu and build domestic tourism, he says.

Herewini hails from Whakarewarewa, a prominent tourist destination. He believes this new holiday would help places like Whakarewarewa recover from the Covid-19 rāhui.

"Matariki Monday is for us as Māori to finally celebrate and to have a holiday, a recgonised holiday as Aotearoa New Zealand," Herewini says.

The petition can be viewed here.

Read More