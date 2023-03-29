Protest against anti-co-governance rally held despite venue cancellation

Organised by the Aotearoa Liberation League, the meeting was intended to debunk claims made by Julian Batchelor. Photo: RNZ/ Finn Blackwell

By Finn Blackwell

A protest against an anti-co-governance rally has gone ahead in Auckland, despite the rally being cancelled.

Auckland Council cancelled the venue hire for the rally one day before it was meant to take place, amid safety concerns and fears of a clash.

The protest, organised by the Aotearoa Liberation League, had originally intended to hold a session after the anti-governance meeting in the Mount Eden War Memorial Hall.

Their meeting was intended to debunk claims made by the meeting's host, Julian Batchelor.

With the meeting cancelled, counter-protesters gathered outside the hall instead, singing, dancing and listening to speakers.

Protesters sang waiata between each speaker, and cheered in support of the messages being shared. Photo: RNZ/ Finn Blackwell

Former Te Whatu Ora board chairperson Rob Campbell was one of them, telling the crowd it was important to stand up against racism.

Campbell was axed from his job earlier this month for criticising National's Three Waters policy.

A handful of anti-co-governance supporters stood toward the back of the crowd but were largely unintrusive.

A small number of police officers were also present.

One protester RNZ spoke to said they were there because it was the right thing to do, and because they were concerned with the rhetoric being shared by Batchelor and the anti-co-governance movement.

With more meetings planned by Batchelor to come, organisers urged tangata whenua and allies to continue to speak out in protest.

- RNZ