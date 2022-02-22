Protest turn unruly; Police advance on crowds; Car driven into officers

Photo / NZME

The anti vaccine mandate protests outside Parliament have erupted this morning after Police attempted to reduce the size of the site, purportedly to increase traffic-flow for residents within Pōneke’s CBD.

Early this morning officers arrived in riot gear to assist contractors to move cement barricades put down on Monday morning, closer toward parliament; Protestors have been told their vehicles can leave, but will not be allowed to return.

Police said in a statement riot gear was approved because some protestors had allegedly sprayed urine and thrown faeces at officers when the barricades were placed down Monday.

This morning’s unrest has seen rise to claims of Police brutality and assaults on officers. Police say a car was driven into their officers this morning, and three officers required medical treatment after they were sprayed with a substance NZME is reporting was ‘acid’.

Several arrests were made this morning; one man was photographed handcuffed and bloodied while being escorted away by Police, while a woman, who appeared to be trying to access her car past the Police's barricade line, was shoved into a car by an officer with a riot shield, drawing screams of anger from protesters.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster told the AM show this morning he met with protesters and requested they stop expanding onto the streets, Foster also asked them not to camp near the Cenotaph.

"This is a very dynamic situation and we've got to work out day-by-day the best way to respond to it." Foster said.

This morning’s skirmish marks day 15 of the protest and comes a day after the National Party announced a policy to end vaccine mandates.

National leader Christopher Luxon attacked the government's policies toward those opposing mandates as "divisive".

“National is strongly pro-vaccination but the public health rationale for mandates is much less than it was just a few months ago. Omicron is just so infectious and busts through vaccination, including boosters,” Luxon said.

"They [mandates] should begin to be removed progressively once we are through the peak of Omicron."

Developing Story…