Protestors push through Auckland's wild weather

Protestors 'Hīkoi mo te Moana gather at Aotea Square. Photo / Source

Despite Auckland’s wild weather, the ‘Hīkoi mo te Moana’ continued to proceed in an attempt to stop the controversial marina development at Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island.

More than one hundred protestors marched through Auckland’s CBD in their first major hīkoi, which saw the likes of kaumātua from Ngāti Pāoa Trust Board, Green Party MPs Teanau Tuiono and Chloe Swarbrick and environmental community groups.

“Even though Ranginui was crying for Papatūānuku, it highlighted the need for change and how Māori interact with the moana,” a spokeswoman said.

Photo / Source

Earlier this week, a rāhui was placed on the bay to stop construction until there's a reasonable plan to protect kororā (little blue penguins). This happened during the Trust Board’s Environment Court challenge.

“The judge gave a declaration for protection of all kororā as the current management plan is inadequate.”