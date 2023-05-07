Protests erupt amid coronation, 50 arrested in UK

Protestors from the group Republic gather in their hundreds in Trafalgar square to say 'Not My King' in central London alongside the procession route for the Coronation of King Charles III on 6th May 2023 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Anti-monarch protesters from Wales to London booed the moment King Charles III was crowned in Westminster Abbey screaming 'not my king' and 'down with the crown'.

Police arrested 52 people for offences including affray, public order offences, breach of the peace, and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Among those detained was the leader of anti-monarchy group 'Republic'.

Human rights organizations have accused the police operation of blocking free speech.

As the King was crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey, a large crowd of anti-monarchy protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square. Video / Sky News

The "incredibly alarming" arrests were "something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London" non-profit campaign group Human Rights Watch said.

Two anti-monarchy groups addressed media about why they had taken to the streets.

"I don't believe that power should pass from one nepotism baby to the next," said Imogen McBeath from No More Royals.

"There is no qualification that they have that means they have a divine right to rule."

Questioned about the King's attempt to slim down the monarchy, McBeath said "If they wanted to make an effort, they would recognise where their wealth comes from - which is colonisation.

"They would give back jewels and artefacts that they have stolen."

Luke Whiting from Republic lashed out at the cost of the coronation amid surging inflation and a cost of living crisis in the UK.

"It's an incredibly expensive coronation process, up to a quarter of a billion pounds in the middle of a cost of living crisis." Whiting said.

"I think people have really been shocked by that."