Proud Bay of Plenty māmā sees her boy reach for his NRL dream

Photo: ackermerc.com via Facebook

A 15-year-old Tauranga teen is following his rugby league dream and moving to Australia to join a top team but he is staying grounded in te ao Maōri..

Marley Igasan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāi Tahu) has signed a deal with the elite training squad of the Brisbane Broncos.

He was born in New Zealand but raised in Perth playing rugby league from the age of four. Then six years ago his parents James and Michelle Igasan relocated the family back to Tauranga to allow their children to connect with his culture.

“It was important to us for our children to gain a sense of belonging and a deep understanding of their culture - to keep them grounded and connected to the whenua in Aotearoa so no matter where they travel in life they know who they are and where they come from and what that means,” Michelle Igasan told teaomaori.news.

“Every time he pulls on a rep jersey, he is not just representing himself, or his whānau, but also his iwi and hapū; what makes us most proud is his unwavering work ethic, his humbleness and his drive to achieve his goal.”

Rising fast

Marley told the New Zealand Herald he had always been proud of being Māori and a Kiwi "but to be surrounded by that culture is something that will always stay with me”.

Marley has lived and breathed rugby league in this country playing for the Otūmotai Eels, The Whalers and the Upper Central Stallions and has been named the district’s supreme player of the year.

For the past two years, he was named MVP in his age grade at the Rangatahi Māori Rugby League Tournament while starring for the Pikiao Warriors, going on to co-captain the NZ Māori U15 team at the Pasifika Youth Cup last year.

He also co-captained the Aotearoa Whānui U16 side (made up of players South of the Bombays) that competed against the Auckland Invitational squad.

Igasan has also played in the Rangatahi Māori rugby league tournament for the Pikiao Warriors and in the Pasifika Youth Cup 2022 with the NZ Māori under-15 squad.

Bronco’s academy manager Mick Kennedy said Igasan was a talented league player but had qualities sought in up-and-coming players.

Giving it a 'good crack'

“He has a high attention to detail. He does a lot of clean-up work, particularly defensively, that goes unnoticed a lot of the time but certainly not unnoticed to his teammates.”

“His competitiveness, his will to win out on the field. Every time he steps on the field, he’s doing everything he possibly can to win the game for his team. Players with those types of attributes generally do really well.”

Marley's long-term goal is to make it into the NRL but also wants to be a person who helps charities and the wider community.

“Hopefully I will give it a good crack and be one of the greats to come from New Zealand.”

He comes from a competitive sporting pedigree. His aunt Lizzy Igasan was a captain for New Zealand Black Sticks and his father was a member of the New Zealand U18 men's hockey team.

Marley isn’t the only family member showing sporting prowess, with his younger sister, Piper, winning both regional and national titles in surf lifesaving and is also a top hockey player.