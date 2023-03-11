Proud Sāmoan/Fijian music artist Soul Brown releases his new EP

He is a music artist of Sāmoan and Fijian descent, also known as our very own ‘Mr Shake Your Shoulders.’

Soul Brown's new EP, All Of My Love, features the certified bangers Weekends and Fire', which have both clocked up tens of thousands of streams, on Spotify alone.

It will also include his soon-to-be-released single, which comes out today called, All Of My Love.

Solomon Brown aka Soul Brown says his inspiration for the type of genre he sings comes from his whānau who have all contributed to all of his waiata.

“Hearing all the favourites of the uncles and aunties, Nana and Papa, Mom and Dad. It all contributed to the sound I have now,” Brown says.

Brown, who was raised in Māngere, South Auckland, and attended Sacred Heart College says his passion to become a music artist was due to a lot of time spent in hospital and using that time to put his pen to paper and write his own waiata.



From cancer survivor to music artist - Soul Brown is ready to give it his all.

'Putting love into music'

“I'm blessed and grateful to say that I'm a cancer survivor. And that's left me with a limp so I walk around with a bit of a limp but it's also lifted me with a story and the hope to share with others.”

“I have a heart for our community with health issues, like cancer. I'm also diabetic. So our diabetes community is quite important to me. And I also have a visual impairment so our visual impairment community is big to me as well.”

Brown today releases his new EP called, All Of My Love, which is also the name of one of his songs on his EP.

“I think just something that I've always liked to write about is that idea of home. One of the first lines is talking about can't wait to get home and can't wait to get home to share all of my love. So just channelling that and having fun in the studio, putting all that love into the music.”

His parents playing songs from Carlos Santana and Gloria Estefan influenced Brown to shape his genre of music and acknowledge the original ‘Mr Shake Your Shoulder’ who brought Latin music to the Pacific.

“If I can just take this moment to acknowledge Daniel Ray Costello, the original Mr Shake Your Shoulders, bringing that Latin music to the Pacific was always something that I marvelled at. That connection, that whanaungatanga (sense of family connection) from the Pacific to the other side of the world, was just always amazing for me. So I'm doing my best to do that now.”