Psychologist addresses mental health impacts of Auckland lockdown

Today marks day 44 of Tāmaki Makaurau in lockdown, and whānau are starting to feel the pinch. Senior clinical psychologist Dr Ainsleigh Cribb-Sua from the National Hauora coalition says psychological fatigue is real and needs to be acknowledged.

“This is a very normal response to this enduring lockdown,” she says.

“It’s a very normal human reaction to respond in a hyper-vigilant way to change and uncertainty and that generally enables us to be primed to the unexpected.”

Citizens of Tāmaki received a glimmer of hope on Tuesday when the city hit a single-digit number of cases but were brought back down to earth quickly with the 45 new cases announced yesterday, leaving many wondering if they’ll ever make it out of lockdown.

Dr Cribb-Sua offered her method of dealing with the mental impact that lockdown has, on Te Ao Tapatahi today. “I like to pull myself away from the polarising kōrero.”

“So stepping away from social media, and even the daily updates. Even as a health practitioner, I’ve found that that has an amplifying anxiety-provoking impact on me …. And looking to sources that come from experts her really understand this stuff.”