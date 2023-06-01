Pubgoer with moko shocked to be told he 'fails dress code'

Caleb Robinson believes his moko got him kicked out of a Timaru bar. John Bisset / Stuff

By Rachael Comer, Stuff

Caleb Robinson is proud of his tā moko and what its lines represent. Now he is calling for better understanding of the cultural tradition after he believes it got him kicked out of a Timaru bar.

The tattoos on his face show who he is, signifying his family, craft, and the journey he has taken following drug addiction, Robinson, Poutini Ngāi Tahu, said.

But the former West Coast man, who moved to Timaru in January, says he was shocked after he was kicked out of the town’s Old Bank Cafe and Bar just over a week ago, after being told he didn’t “meet the dress code’’.

It comes just two years after Christchurch construction worker Jordon Rangitoheriri was asked to leave another Timaru bar because of his facial tattoos. At the time he, too, called for a better understanding of them.

Robinson said it was meant to be a fun outing to the pub to celebrate his brother’s 30th birthday, on May 16.

Not being a drinker, Robinson said he was playing on the pokie machines at the bar and staff had walked past several times, looking at him.

He said he had never been in the establishment before that day.

Receiving a win that needed a payout, Robinson approached a staff member and said “Excuse me sir, I need a payout’’.

“He said ‘You need to get out of here’.’’

When Robinson asked why, he said he was told he did not meet the dress code of the establishment.

“I asked him what that was, and he said ‘you don’t meet the dress code’ again.’’

Robinson said he looked around, and while he was not in formal dress, he was wearing a hat, a jersey, and what he was wearing was not out of place compared to others there.

He left the bar, and his brother got his payment for him.

Old Bank Cafe and Bar owner Bob Mason did not want to comment on the matter when contacted by Stuff.

Robinson said family members had contacted the establishment for an explanation, and the responses they received had left him certain it was his moko that got him kicked out.

“If he had approached me and talked to me about it, it could have been a different outcome.

“It was his attitude. It was horrible.’’

However, the incident had not changed his attitude towards Timaru, instead saying “I just won’t ever go to that pub again’’.

Robinson received his moko two-and-a-half years ago and said it was a special moment after coming clean from a drug addiction.

“When I got clean and turned myself around – it was a symbol of me being the best version I could be.’’

Since then, he said he has been stared at, but he felt it mostly it was out of curiosity.

“There are some uncomfortable looks.

“My whole thing is to be really nice to people, so they see I’m not scary.’’

He said education was the best way for people to understand his moko.

“We understand the thinking of other people.

“It’s not about me, it’s about our young people that want to wear it [a moko], so it becomes an accepted part of society.

“We should be celebrating it.’’

He also encouraged anyone who saw him to stop and have a chat, as he was always happy to share any information about the tradition and how important it was to him.