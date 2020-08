The Public Health Association of New Zealand wants the Ministry of Health to act on the recommendations of the health and disability review.

Part of that review was a recommendation to create a Māori health authority.

Māori policy advisor Leah Bain affirmed the association’s support for that.

The association also wants a Māori counterpart to Director-General Dr Ashley Bloomfield. This would mean that the director-general for Māori health would be an equal, not a deputy.

