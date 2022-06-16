Puhikura seeks more wāhine in blue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster is hoping a new recruitment strategy, launched tonight will attract more wāhine Māori into the police ranks.

Puhikura, includes a series of documentary-style videos that follow the progress of five wāhine Māori in their pursuit of a career with the New Zealand Police. The strategy has been designed to increase the number of wāhine Māori police officers who Coster says are the most under-represented demographic.

“Māori must be fully represented within our organisation to ensure we represent and serve our whole community.

"New Zealand Police acknowledges the need for more wāhine Māori to join —because of the unique skills and understanding they can bring to keeping their communities safe," said Coster.

The rate of Māori joining the Police has increased by around 30% in recent years, and wāhine Māori has increased by 60%. However, despite making up 8.4% of the Aotearoa population, wāhine Māori still accounts for around 3.5% of the Police staff.

Following a serious injury in 2021, rising rugby star and 2021 Black Ferns squad member Iritana Hohaia (Taranaki) felt she needed a backup career should her rugby dream be cut short. She has turned to the Police.

"I went back to my values, and what I'm passionate about - working with people and the opportunity to be a police officer was first on my mind.

"Women's sport is just evolving, with the full-time professional contracts, me not choosing that pathway for the first time is probably a bit decision for me to make knowing that they are going to be full-time athletes this year."

The name Puhikura was gifted to the strategy by Rahui Papa, who is a member of the Commissioner's Māori Focus Forum. He says the name means a woman of renown, mana wāhine, settler of peace and a beacon of unity.

"It also refers to a prized taonga, which is fitting for these stories. Puhikura is absolutely appropriate to encourage the participation of māreikura into the NZ Police.”

Recruit Shaquana Taylor (Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi) says she has always been someone who likes to help whenever she can.

"It ultimately made sense to join the police because they have the responsibility of protecting the community that they serve and helping to keep the people of that community safe."

"I want to be able to change people's thoughts about the Police. I want to be able to help people in any way that I can."



Shaquana Taylor wants to be police officer to help people. photo/NZ Police

Māori Women's Welfare League National President, Dr Hope Tupara recognises the potential of the campaign.

“Having more Māori women on the frontline for whānau who have contact with Police, is a positive step towards advocating for a workforce that looks like, understands, and can communicate with Māori women about take unique to Māori women and their whānau within our diverse cultural settings.”

With the launch of the new strategy, Police will now hold a series of community events throughout the country to continue the recruitment process of wāhine Māori.

"We hope kōrero generated through this campaign will contribute to our mahi with Māori, including improving our process our recruitment processes, and the ways we support Māori once they've joined us," said Coster.

At the end of this month, Wing 355 will graduate from that national Police College. It has the highest ever proportion of Māori recruits.