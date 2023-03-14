Pūkeko Tuawhā wraps inaugural season in Northland

Ngā Hua Toi o Te Taitokerau has been showcasing Pukeko Tuawhā to Māori-speaking audiences and has wrapped up its inaugural season in Northland. Its success is also strengthening calls for more Māori language theatre.

Hinemoa Baker's Pūkeko IV was written in 1997 and translated into te reo. The play, Pukeko Tuawhā, is set in the Year 2999, and Māori are rangatira.

Tikanga Māori is the governing political and economic order, te reo Māori is mainstream and English is almost extinct.

Late last year, Ngā Hua Toi began the arduous process of auditioning for actors. Because it was a te reo Māori production that meant only a few people auditioned for parts.

For actress Georgia-May Pope-Russ, who was not brought up in the language, it was pretty nerve-wracking during the audition process.

Appetite for Māori plays

"I'm at the beginning stages of reconnecting with te ao Māori. These guys have welcomed me with loving arms and taught me so much over the past five weeks."

Actor Tūkairangi Maxwell, who is a local who affiliates to Ngāti Hau and Te Waiariki, says they have played to audiences that range from kura kaupapa Māori, wharekura as well as adults. He says the ultimate joy comes from seeing the faces of the children.

"It's the babies, the young kids who give the biggest laughs and reactions."

For director Noa Campbell, the five-week-long season, plus the months of preproduction have convinced her there is an appetite for Māori language theatre.

"This group wants to continue to do this mahi here in Te Taitokerau."

"If there were funding available to support the industry, we would see it flourish."