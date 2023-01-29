Pukekohe rest home residents evacuated to safety

Photo / Supplied

Residents of a Pukekohe rest home were among those rescued during the worst of Auckland's flooding on Friday evening.

Thirty residents were evacuated from the rest home as flood waters rose and threatened the facility.

Police were called to the premises about 9pm where water was gushing down a driveway and into the building putting the elderly residents inside at risk.

"Those involved in the rescue waded through waist-deep water and brought all the residents to safety. They were transferred by van to shelter at Pukekohe Hospital," Inspector Joe Hunter, the Counties Manukau South Area Commander said.

A local who came to the aid of his mother and three other residents on a four-wheel drive vehicle - before he says police said it was too dangerous for them to continue helping other residents - said it was not possible to stand up in the water outside the driver's window.

The view from the driver's window as the local "picked up our valuable cargo". Photo / Facebook