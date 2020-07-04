Pulse look to Steel a win in ANZ Premiership match up

The Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse square off on court against the Southern Steel at the Auckland Netball Centre tonight.

The Steel got their first win of the season last week against the Robinhood Stars, 47 to 49, ending their three-game losing streak.

Co-captain Te Huinga Selby-Rickit says the Steel are focusing on improving the "little things".

“We need to get better in every game but not try to fix everything at once. It’s just little things at a time and hopefully we’ll start building our way up.”

Pulse captain Katrina Rore is pleased with her team’s progress after grinding out a hard-fought 42-35 win over the Northern Mystics last week.

The Mystics defeated The Good Oil Tactix 47 - 42 in last night's game.

The Pulse v Steel game is at 5pm tonight.

