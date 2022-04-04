Puna Reo establish national body for kaupapa Māori early years education

Te Puna Reo o Ngā Kākāno listen to Peeni Henare's Matariki pūrākau to celebrate the Māori new year in 2018. Photo / File

Puna Reo across the country have met to establish a national body for kaupapa Māori immersion early years education, Ngā Puna Reo o Aotearoa Incorporated.

Chair of the newly formed organisation, Tere Gilbert, says while a number of puna reo have operated for many years, they have been largely invisible within the Māori medium education landscape.

She says there are currently around 54 puna reo in the country but would likely be more were it not for the high bar puna reo must meet.

“Having qualified and registered early childhood kaiako, who are also fluent in te reo Māori is a bit like hen’s teeth. Addressing teacher supply shortage and providing support and equitable funding is a critical issue for puna reo across the motu."

Tere Gilbert

Gilbert says the aims of the organisation are to advance quality kaupapa Māori immersion early years education by ensuring that puna reo are appropriately recognised, supported and resourced as unique kaupapa Māori immersion early years education services.

Fair and equitable resourcing of puna reo would go a long way to ensuring the viability of puna reo across the country and help foster their development, she says.

Education associate minister, Kelvin Davis, who holds the portfolio for Māori education, gave the keynote address at Saturday's hui, says Gilbert. She says his acknowledgement was greatly appreciated.

“This is the first time we have had a minister of the crown address puna reo and recognise them in this way. This is a good signal to puna reo that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

Gilbert says the establishment of Ngā Puna Reo o Aotearoa comes at an important time, as the government begins to focus on fostering the growth and development of Māori medium education and kaupapa Māori pathways.

She says there is real enthusiasm among puna reo that they will finally be recognised and supported for their unique contribution to Māori medium early years education and to tamariki and whānau.

“We are so thrilled to now have a national entity for puna reo. It has been a long time coming. We are excited about the opportunity for puna reo to be able to actively participate in Māori Medium conversations and decision-making at national and government level.”