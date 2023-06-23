Puna reo fighting for survival

Numbers are down nationwide for those training to be teachers, including Māori. That prompted Auckland University to relocate its Epsom campus for the Faculty of Education and Social Work, to save money. But the lack of students there will also affect the students of the puna reo at the campus.

The Auckland University Epsom campus is the main campus for the Faculty of Education and Social Work, with about 5000 students, offering programmes in teacher education, social work, sport, health, physical education and some foundation programmes.

Te Puna Kōhungahunga initially began as a part of the university's pastoral care programme for students but, as numbers dwindled, people not associated with the campus began enrolling their tamariki into the puna reo, which now has a roll of 45.





Karen Liley has been at Te Puna Kōhungahunga since 2004. She says rather than just a childcare centre for the university, it plays a vital role in the revitalisation of te reo Māori in central Auckland, and through its association with the campus marae, Tūtahi Tonu has grown to become an integral part of the survival of reo and tikanga in the area.

"The two other puna reo in Central Auckland have waiting lists. One is nine months long and one 12 months long. So there is nowhere for our children to go to.

"Tūtahi Tonu has always been our marae. When you hear our children sing, that's what they sing about."

Perfect location

Te Puna Kōhungahunga has suffered from declining numbers of students enrolling in courses related to education and social work. Liley says Te Puna has received support from Auckland University to continue to operate, and they already have their eye on a new location.

"They've said that they will support us to become what we've discovered that we could become - a community-based centre, which is better in a way for us. It means we are our boss and the whānau are a part of the committee."

"I know that there is a property just down the road, 33 Epsom Avenue, that used to be an early childhood centre but, because of compliance, they moved across to the other side of the campus. That would be a beautiful place for us to go to."

But time is ticking for the whānau at Te Puna Kōhungahunga, with the sale of the land expected to be completed by the end of 2023.