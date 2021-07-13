Quade Cooper denied Australian Citizenship.

Rugby player Quade Cooper has been denied Australian Citizenship despite playing some 70 tests for the Wallabies, including two world cup outings.

Cooper was born in Tokoroa but moved to Australia at 13 years of age.

The polarizing player took to Twitter to voice his concern over the rejection.

"Awkward moment @ausgov refuse your citizenship applications (again)😂. Wearing the green and gold 70 times apparently is not enough these days.. Cheers Shannon"

Cooper posted a redacted image of his rejection notice in which it states he failed to provide evidence of 'engaging in activities of benefit to Australia'.

Beyond his time in the green and gold Cooper also played for the Queensland Reds, Australian 7s and the Melbourne Rebels.

In a follow-up post Cooper said he represented the Wallabies in the past "As a visa holder."

Te Ao Māori News has approached Australia's Department of Home Affairs for comment.