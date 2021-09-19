Quade Cooper: “I just love his new outlook on life," Black Fern Stacey Fluhler

Black Fern Stacey Fluhler (Ngāi Tūhoe) says the Australian Wallabies comeback by Quade Cooper is one of the best in rugby history.

“I just love his new outlook on life,” Fluhler said. "It’s not all about rugby, it’s about being a good human being.”

“For him to get back out there, he’s been off the international scene for a few years, and produce what he did on the field the last couple of weeks, I think it’s awesome for Australia rugby. I think he’s doing amazing, and it’s just the boost that they needed.”