Quarantine patients' personal details leaked in privacy breach

The personal details of every patient who currently has Covid-19 in NZ have been leaked in a major privacy breach.

The leaked details include the names and birth dates of all 18 patients.

The Ministry of Health says at this stage it is unable to determine if the privacy breach was a deliberate leak or human error.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says the situation is “totally unacceptable” and "potentially criminal".

Minister Hipkins told Stuff, “If it was the former [ie. a deliberate leak], it is unconscionable and absolutely beggars belief why anyone would feel it was an acceptable action to take, given the trauma it is likely to cause those whose information is involved. It would, quite frankly, be abhorrent, and potentially criminal."