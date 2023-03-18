Queen Camilla seeming to ignore 'pōwhiri' creates stir online

Source / BBC

Queen Consort Camilla has sparked upset online by seemingly ignoring and walking past a 'pōwhiri' outside Westminster Abbey earlier this week, Newshub reports.

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla were at Westminster Abbey on Monday (local time) to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club was there welcoming them.

In coverage by the BBC, King Charles stops in front of Ngāti Rānana to take in their 'pōwhiri', but the Queen Consort - who is tightly holding down her hat from being blown away by the wind - continues to walk towards the steps of the church, glancing over her shoulder at Ngāti Rānana as their 'pōwhiri' continues, Newshub reports.

When she reaches the steps of Westminster Abbey, Queen Consort Camilla gives one last look at the 'pōwhiri' before making her way towards the entrance.

Newshub says the Queen's apparent 'blasé attitude' towards the 'pōwhiri' angered some Twitter users.

"Wow, I can't believe she did that! There need to be a bunch of Not My Queen signs out there too," tweeted one.

"These beautiful people stood outside in the cold in bare feet to greet them and she does this????" tweeted another.

Another shared the same concern tweeting: "She cared more for her hat than for the people in the cold. Rude!"