Queen Elizabeth II dies

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of New Zealand, the UK and many other Commonwealth countries, has died at Balmoral, aged 96, having served as the UK's longest-serving monarch for over 70 years.

After worries about her health grew earlier on Thursday, her family gathered at her Scottish estate.

Since he was three years old, the Prince of Wales, now 73, has been the heir apparent to the throne. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, is now the Queen Consort.

Buckingham Palace released the following statement: "The Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

In a statement, King Charles said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

New Zealand's Governor-General Dame CIndy Kiro expressed condolences to the new kng in a statement. It reads: "On behalf of the people of New Zealand, I convey our deepest condolences on the death of Her Majesty the Queen. To all members of the Royal Family, we extend our thoughts at this difficult time.

"New Zealand shares with the people of Her Majesty’s realms profound grief at the loss of a cherished monarch and honoured leader. Her Majesty The Queen was much loved and respected in New Zealand, and will be long remembered for her lifetime of dedicated service."

Queen Elizabeth II died just two days after performing her final constitutional duty, formally appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss, the 15th of her reign.

The King and the Queen Consort will spend this evening and tomorrow at Balmoral before departing for London.

More to come.