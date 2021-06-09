Queensland and NSW ready for war again in State of Origin 2021

It's that time of year again, much like Christmas, where one of rugby league's oldest rivalries begins another chapter in the historic AMPOL State of Origin series.

For game one of three, the New South Wales Blues will be inside enemy territory against defending champs Queensland Maroons in Townsville. kicking off tonight at 10:10pm [NZ time] on Sky Sport, and will also be free-to-air on Three.

Even though many Australians will be watching, many Kiwis do take sides in this contest too, as NSW supporter Patara Berryman and Maroons man Te Arahi Maipi spoke with Te Ao Mārama this evening about who will draw first blood.



The squad is ready to defend! Source: Facebook/Queensland Maroons





NSW Blues squad. Credit: Facebook/NSW Blues



Tonight's teams have also been confirmed.